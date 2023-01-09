Pudukkottai (Tamil Nadu): A group of women belonging to the Scheduled Caste from Kothangudi village in Tamil Nadu on Monday lodged a complaint with the District Collector and the District Superintendent of Police against two men who allegedly used casteist slurs against them while they were taking a bath at a public pond in the village on January 1.

According to the complaint, the women went for a bath at Vairandi pond when two men identified as Ayyappan and Muthuraman stopped them and scolded them using casteist slurs for using the pond. The men also flung their clothes at nearby thorn bushes, chased them away half-naked with sticks and even threatened them with death.

Jeevanandham, the administrator of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF), who spoke to the media in this regard, explained that due to caste-based oppression, women had to go back to their homes only with inner skirts in which they were bathing. Jeevanandham also mentioned that the tehsildar too abused the women with words when he tried to lodge a complaint regarding the incident.

The husband of one of the victims said his wife came home only with an inner skirt crying and narrated the incident. "We went to Aranthangi police station to lodge a complaint the next day. However, they refused to accept the complaint. Then we went to Nagudi police station and lodged a complaint there," the husband said.

Following the complaint, the Nagudi police have registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Ayyappan and Muthuraman. Both the accused absconded after the case was registered. A search for the accused is on. According to the district administration, appropriate action will be taken against them.