Tirunelveli (TN): Police in Tamil Nadu Monday arrested a woman for allegedly poisoning her alcoholic husband, who was reportedly abusing the family members for the past few days.

According to a police official, Singharavelan (41) from Kunjanvilai under Uvari police station limits in the district, who stopped working and became an alcoholic, started torturing his wife Jayakodi (40) and his three children every day. Since the family was left without any income, it was very difficult for the wife to manage the household.

On Sunday, Singaravelan's mother Mookammal visited her son's home and found his body lying unconscious. He was taken to a government hospital for treatment where the doctors declared him brought dead. Meanwhile, his mother lodged a complaint with Uvari police suspecting it to be a mysterious death. Following this, the Uvari police registered a case and sent the body to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital for autopsy.