Sivaganga: A man in Tamil Nadu's Sivagangai district filed a complaint to the district collector against his wife who sold the property worth 40 lakhs in her husband's name after obtaining the death certificate and inheritance certificate claiming that her husband had died while he was still alive.

The incident came to light when the husband, Chandrasekhar tried to sell the land and it was found that his wife had already sold it after obtaining the death certificate and succession certificate of her husband in 2015. Chandrasekhar has petitioned the Sivagangai District Superintendent of Police to take action against his wife but no action has been taken on the petition so far.

On Tuesday, he filed a complaint in the Sivagangai district collector's office saying that his wife is constantly threatening him and planning to go abroad. Speaking to the media following this, Chandrasekhar said, "When I informed the district collector about the incident, he asked me to register the petition again and after receiving the petition, he promised to take appropriate legal action against the concerned officials and my wife."