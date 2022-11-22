Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu): Ravichandran (55), a visually impaired person from Azhiavaikal village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, passed the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II Preliminary Examination on the first attempt and attracted the attention of many people. Ravichandran completed B Sc in Mathematics in 1990. He is a farm labourer and fulfilled his needs by doing work provided under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme. He also does various other works to help the rural people. Ravichandran said, "I got the idea to join government service and help the poor and needy. For this, I decided to appear for the TNPSC Group II exam."

He said, "I bought books and studied in my spare time as I did not have the facility to go to the coaching centre. A 65-year-old fellow worker of mine, Padmavathi, helped me prepare for the exam by reading the books aloud to me." Padmavati said that Ravichandran had the ability to memorise after hearing it once. He wrote the exam with the help of an assistant, she said. The exam was held on May 21 and the result was out on November 8 this year. The result came as a pleasant surprise to him as well as to the entire village. He is now preparing for the Mains.