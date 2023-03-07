Dharmapuri: In a tragic incident, three elephants died due to electrocution after coming in contact with an electrified fence around a farmer's field in Palacode area of Dharmapuri district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, officials said. The farmer has been booked by the police for illegally fencing the farm which led to the deaths.

As per the officials, a herd of five elephants including two baby elephants tried to enter into a crop field of one Murugesan (age 50), from Kalikaundan Kotai village near Marandahalli in Dharmapuri district during the early hours. Murugesan had fenced the field and hooked it up with power from a nearby electric pole.

As the elephants tried to enter into the field, they came in contact with the electrified fence and were electrocuted to death on the spot, the official said. The dead elephants include two female elephants. Two baby elephants have survived in the incident. As soon as the incident was brought into the notice of the local Forest Department, a team of officials from the department was rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

After the medical team confirmed that the three elephants have died, the officials tried to dispose the bodies. However, the team came under attack from the surviving baby elephants, which did not allow the team to lift the bodies. Meanwhile, the local police have booked the farmer Murugesan for illegally fencing the field and electrifying it which led to the death of the elephants.

He has also been arrested by the police in the case. It is learnt that Murugesan has two acres of agricultural land on which he has cultivated crops including corn, ragi and coconut. He had electrified the fence of the field to keep the elephants and wild boars at bay, as animals kept raiding his farm for food.