New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against three persons for forming a militant faction named 'World Tamil Justice Court' (WTJC) aimed at conducting terror activities in Tamil Nadu. Investigation revealed that the accused sought to fashion themselves after the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) from neighbouring Sri Lanka.

"They had made plans to attack people, who work in quarries, crushers and TASMAC liquor shops by using illegal firearms, lethal weapons and explosives substances and also cause destruction to property," a senior NIA official said. They further noted that the group had planned to strike on May 18, 2022, marking the Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day, observed by the Sri Lankan Tamil population and supporters of the now-extinct faction to pay homage to those who died during the country's civil war.

"The accused believed that these terrorist acts would spread terror among the people and send a strong message to the general public and government that an LTTE-type organisation had been successfully revived and resurrected in Tamil Nadu," the official said. The central agency on Friday filed a charge sheet at the Omalur Police Station in Salem district against Naveen Chakravarthy M, Sanjay Prakash J, and Kabilar alias Kabilan--all three belonging to the state-- the case is related to the recovery of two country-made pistols, ammunition, gun powder from the accused during vehicle checking near Puliyampatti division," he added.