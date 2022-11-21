Namakkal (TN): The demand for eggs in Qatar has tripled due to the ongoing World Cup football tournament. As a result, the volume of eggs exported from Tamil Nadu to the Middle Eastern country has also increased to 1.50 crores. Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu has more than 1000 poultry farms.

Eggs produced here are exported not only to other states but also to various foreign countries. These eggs are especially exported to Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Oman, Bahrain, and Maldives. Each month, around 2 crore eggs are exported to these countries with Qatar receiving the major chunk.

Amid the World Cup being held in Qatar, thousands of football fans from all over the world, including the countries participating in the competition, have gathered in Qatar to watch the competition. Due to this, the demand for eggs has also increased. While 50 lakh eggs are being exported from Namakkal to Qatar alone every month, the number has increased increase to 1.50 crore, according to egg exporters.

Abdul Rahman, an egg exporter from Namakkal, said, "Qatar is one of the countries where eggs are exported from Namakkal district. Now, the World Cup football festival which is held every 4 years has started in Qatar. Because of this, thousands of fans from all over the world have flocked to Qatar. As a result, the demand for eggs has increased. Due to demand, the volume of eggs exported from Namakkal district to Qatar has tripled in the past one month.