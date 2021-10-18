Kanchipuram: In an appalling incident, a school teacher allegedly harassed and thrashed students Kirubakaran and Kirubanandan for wearing 'Rudraksha and Thiruneeru'. It was reported from Anderson Boys' Government Higher Secondary School.

Joyson, the school teacher, reprimanded them and claimed that rowdies wear 'Rudraksha and Thiruneeru'. The teacher did not let the students enter the class wearing them. Hence, Radhika Kumar and Hema Kamalakkannan, the students' mothers, lodged complaints with the Chief Minister's Office, District Collector and Director of Primary Education.

The students are studying Class X and they belong to Chinnayankulam area near Kanchipuram. There are over 2,000 students from various villages in Kanchipuram studying in this school.

