Chennai: A case of the BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron was detected in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, said state health minister Ma Subramanian. “One case of BA.4, a sub-variant of Omicron, has been recorded in Chengalpattu district near Chennai," Subramanian said.

"The family has two Covid-19 positive cases. The mother and her daughter got tested positive for the virus on 4 May. The latter is infected with BA.4 variant. They don't have any travel history. Both are vaccinated with two doses. Their contact has been traced and tested. Both the infected individuals are keeping fine at the moment," he added.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has confirmed that the first case of BA.4 sub-variant was detected in Hyderabad.

"After detecting the first case of BA.4, the contact tracing has already been started of those who came in contact with a person who traveled to Hyderabad from South Africa. He was asymptomatic and the sample was collected on 9 May," the news agency quoted a source as saying.

Both the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron have been associated with the fifth Covid wave in South Africa. Recently, the US and Europe had also reported the variants.

