Madurai (Tamil Nadu): The fall in supply due to bad weather in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul and Madurai districts and the line-up festivities like "Karthika Deepam" and "Muhurtham" have led to a rise in the price of jasmine flowers at the Madurai Mattuthavani flower market and the Dindigul flower market.

The price of jasmine flowers has increased to nearly Rs 3,500 per kg as on Saturday at the Madurai Mattuthavani flower market, while it is Rs 5000 in the Dindigul flower market due to Muhurtham day. Traders are concerned over possible drop in sales due to the high price. The last time such a high price for jasmine in Madurai was witnessed, was in December 2021, when it went up to 4,000 per kg.

Moreover, the price of other flowers like Pichipoo, Mullai, Sambangi, Sendu Malli, and Button Rose have also increased significantly. Regarding this, Mattuthavani retail flower traders association President Ramachandran said, "Due to Muhurtham followed by the big Karthika festival, there is a significant rise in the price of flowers. The same price will continue for the next few days."