Chennai: The Tamil Nadu police arrested an aeronautical engineer, who was running a clinic in Taramani in disguise as a doctor. The arrested was identified as Sembian, 31, a native of Myladuthurai. A police officer said that the accused has been operating a clinic under the name of Dr Sembian, who hails from Thanjavur district, and completed an MD medical course in Russia in 2013. It is a sheer coincidence that the names of the accused and genuine doctor are same.

The accused told the police that he searched doctors with his name on Google and then he forged the documents required to operate a clinic. The matter came to light after the actual doctor, who was practising in New Delhi, decided to relocate back to Tamil Nadu, but when he put in an application to register his practising licence in the state, he was informed that someone else has been operating a clinic using his name and practising licence.

The case was also transferred to the Anna Nagar Cyber Crime Police after a complaint was lodged with the Medical Council and the Chennai Police Commissioner. After the investigation, Sembain, who was posing himself as a doctor, was arrested and he said that when he came to Chennai to look for a job, he worked in a private company 'Just Dial' for three months.

Later, he joined as a marketing professional in a private hospital and his job was to visit private IT companies and big companies to pitch about their hospital and admit patients to their hospitals. Eventually, he becomes attracted to the medical field, knowing that he is making more and more money. So, he decided to become a doctor and he did a diploma course in first aid and then he uploaded forged documents on the Tamil Nadu Medical Council website.

When he found out that the real doctor has not been using his certificates, he replaced his contact information, photo and address and started to work at Astra Hospital and Shanti Hospital in Neelangarai. The police booked the accused under relevant sections of the law and the police also claimed that the accused will be punished.