Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu): The Tiruppur district administration and the police said that the videos showing attacks on migrant laborers from north India are fake and action will be taken against those spreading these fake videos. A committee has also been formed under the leadership of Tiruppur Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) to check the spreading of rumors that Tiruppur is being unkind towards migrant laborers from north India.

Videos fake- District Collector Vineeth said the spread of fake videos of attacks on migrant workers has spread a wave of fear among them and the migrant laborers are going back to their states. "This has affected a lot of industries including knitwear production in the district. The district administration will take action against those found guilty of spreading fake videos. Five volunteers who can speak different languages have also been involved in this so that there is no language barrier," he said.

Helplines- Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhishek Gupta said videos showing that Tiruppur is not safe for migrant workers from states like Bihar are false. Two helpline numbers have been made available for the migrant workers through which they can report any complaint to the district and the city police. The two helpline numbers are- 04212970017 and 9498101320."

Tiruppur District Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai said security is being provided to the migrant workers from north India here. "We are ensuring that they are safe here and no one is harmed. A 24-hour control room has also been set up in the office of the District Superintendent of Police for the safety of migrant laborers. They can also contact the helpline numbers published by the district police and report their complaints," he said.

A video of the attack on the migrant workers at a bakery in January was circulated on social media, following which the police arrested two people. The other two videos that went viral on social media showing attacks on laborers and claiming that Tiruppur district is not safe for migrant laborers from the north did not take place in the district. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu released a video statement against the false video campaign.