Coimbatore: Petrol bombs were hurled at the BJP office premises and at a commercial establishment in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Thursday night. The one that hurled at the BJP office did not do any damage whereas the other one charred a couple of cartons placed in the store.

CCTV footage from the BJP office shows the unlit petrol bomb being hurled at their premises in Sidhapudur. It missed the party worker standing there by a whisker. The alert worker is seen alerting another worker who checks on the bottle and in turn alerts the police constables on security duty. The information was passed on to the higher officials who rushed to the spot and conducted investigation.

In the other incident, reported in Oppanakara street, the lit bomb was hurled at a wholesale cloth store owned by a Hindu Munnani functionary, according to police. The damage was almost nil in this attack too except for a carton box kept in the shop and no injuries were reported here as well.

Meanwhile, the BJP workers staged a demonstration in the City demanding immediate arrest of the miscreants involved in the act. Police held talks with the protesters and assured them sufficient action. Coimbatore Police have registered cases in both the incidents and are investigating.