Chennai: CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan posted the invitation from the Governor's House for the Pongal festival citing the omission of Tamil Nadu government's motto from it. "Last time the invitation letter had the Tamil Nadu government's motto. This time the invitation has only the Indian government's motto in three places," the Lok Sabha MP from Madurai said.

"He refused to use it because Tamil Nadu is written in our motto," the MP wrote in Twitter. The invitation from Raj Bhavan refers to the Governor as Tamizhagam Governor, where as he used to sign off officially off as 'Tamil Nadu Governor' in the invitations for other ceremonies earlier.

Venkatesan also took a dig at the Governor for walking out of the Assembly on Monday saying that people can well expect him to walk away from taxpayers' money and the rented house that belongs to the people of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, posters of 'Get out Ravi' cropped in the state capital.

They were seen around Valluvar Kottam and Anna Salai in Chennai Tuesday morning. A ruckus broke out in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Monday when Governor RN Ravi began his address. Later, after concluding his address, he walked out when Chief Minister MK Stalin alleged that the governor skipped certain parts of the speech.

