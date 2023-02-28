Madurai: A murder accused tried to escape police custody while he was taken to the crime spot to re-enact the crime scene in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, on Tuesday. Police said Vinod, a resident of Vandiyur tried to injure a police constable with a machete that he had hidden at the crime spot.

The police party opened fired at his leg and was overpowered by the police who later re-arrested him. Vinod has now been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. Police quoting doctors treating the suspect said the condition of the accused is stable. "We will also be filing another case against for his murder bid on police personnel," police said.

Vinod along with Mari, Vijaya Raghavan, Surya and Jegatheeswaran were held on charges of murder on Feb. 22. According to police sources the five of them were accused of killing one Balamurugan alias Dorabala from Ulaganeri near Madurai. Vinod was involved in various criminal activities in the past as well, police sources claimed.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing and the police are trying to establish the motive behind the crime. Earlier on Feb. 20 a three-member gang attacked the Ayanavaram Sub Inspector Shankar who was engaged in a routine vehicle check. The attackers escaped with an iron rod but was nabbed subsequently.

Opposition in Tamil Nadu have blamed the ruling DMK of not reigning in instances related to law and order situations. Meanwhile, DGP Sylendra Babu recently ordered all police personnel to carry guns when arresting criminals. He has asked policemen to carry government-issued revolver while patrolling especially in the dead of the night and in secluded places.

He has adviced the khakhi brethren not to hesitate in safeguarding their lives when they are under attack. The DGP also overhauled the existing system of weapon possession. Until now, only the officers in the rank of sub-Inspector and above can carry government issued weapons. In the revised system, the special sub-inspectors (SSI) will be allowed to carry revolvers.