Krishnagiri: A farmer's mysterious death in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri has turned out to be a frightening incident of human sacrifice in the district. Farmer Lakshmanan (52) from Pudur village near Kelamangalam was killed as a human sacrifice by Mani (65), a security guard from Pennagaram in Dharmapuri to get hold of a treasure pot, police said.

Meanwhile, on September 28, Lakshmanan was found dead in a deep pit on his betel nut farm under mysterious circumstances. The police suspected it to be a human sacrifice as there were betel leaves, lemon, turmeric, saffron, and other puja items placed in front of his body in the pit. Also, there was a slaughtered live chicken.

After an investigation, the police arrested Mani on Friday, who confessed that he murdered the farmer as a human sacrifice. Police said a godman from Dharmapuri, who performed an exorcism on the daughter of Lakshmanan a few months ago, had told him that giving a human sacrifice will help him get a treasure pot in his betel nut farm.

"The farmer shared this information with Mani and they both conspired to kill a woman as a sacrifice after inviting her to the betel nut farm. However, she didn't show up at the expected time. So, Lakshmanan pounced on Mani and tried to kill him, however, Mani overpowered and hit his head with a log and murdered him," police said. Mani searched for the treasure pot in vain.