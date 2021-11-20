Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday launched a Forensic DNA Profile Search Tool and said it will be useful in various aspects, including reuniting abducted and missing children with parents based on DNA.

Tamil Nadu was the first state to introduce the technology in the country and Chief Minister M K Stalin launched it here, an official release said.

In foreign countries, by combining DNA with IT, its efficiency has grown manifold and such a technology was not available in the country so far, it said.

The tool will be useful in reuniting abducted and missing children with parents based on their DNA 'comparison', tracking inter-state criminals, identifying persons resorting to repeated crime acts and identifying unidentified bodies and human skeletons, it said.

PTI