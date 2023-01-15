Madurai: The popular Jallikattu, the bull-taming sport, began on a grand note at Avaniyapuram on Sunday in Madurai. The event will take place in Madurai's Avaniyapuram today, on Monday in Palamedu, and on Tuesday in Alanganallur. Jallikattu, which was conducted in Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations, is a sport where a bull is let loose among a crowd and people participating in the sport are supposed to take control of the bull by holding on to its hump as long as they can.

Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar said, "For Avaniyapuram, we have made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of Jallikattu. Ensuring the safety of bulls as well as players, three levels of barricading are put in to ensure that bulls play in the play arena and spectators are also protected." "We'll follow all regulations of the Supreme Court as well as the Government of Tamil Nadu," he added.

As per the direction of the High Court, only 25 players are to participate at one time. "We're expecting 300 players and more than 800 players to participate for this time," the District Collector said. Thousands of visitors from various districts come to watch the match. Due to this, scores of policemen were engaged in security arrangements under the supervision of Police Commissioner Narendran Nair. Ten medical teams, emergency ambulances, separate ambulances for bulls and fire department vehicles were kept on standby for emergency medical needs.

Earlier, veterinarians conducted a medical examination of the Jallikattu bulls participating in the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu event. The Madurai district administration on January 7 issued guidelines for 'Jallikattu'. District Collector Anish Shekhar issued standard guidelines for controlling the spread of Covid-19.

As per the guidelines, the bull tamers have to upload their photograph on the official website of the district, along with all two-dose of Corona vaccination certificates. Two days before the Jallikattu event, a certificate of no Covid should be provided. Also, those who bring Jallikattu bulls should register at the official website.

Only two persons are allowed to accompany the bull, the owner and the helper. They should also bring a double dose Covid vaccination certificate and a Covid-free certificate. At the end of the competition, the best bullfighter will be awarded a car and the owner of the best-performing bull will be awarded a bike. Various prizes, including gold, silver coin, a mixer, a pan, a grinder, a cooker, a cot and bicycles, are given to the cow herders.