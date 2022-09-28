Chennai: A history-sheeter was on Wednesday shot in the leg after he attacked a cop with a machete near Sairam College, Tambaram area of Tamil Nadu, police said. As per a police official, they got a tip-off that the notorious killer Sachin, who hails from Eramiyoor village of Kancheepuram district was hiding in a forest area.

Following the information, a special team of police raided the location to nab Sachin. However, Sachin assaulted a cop with a machete leaving him injured, a police official said. The cop shot him twice below the knee in self-defense, added the official. Sachin was later admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai for treatment after a bullet hit his leg.

It is learned that two cases of murder and attempt to murder are pending against the accused at various police stations.