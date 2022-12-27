Chennai: Despite having Aadhaar cards, which are issued by the Central government, the Tamil Nadu government is planning to issue separate 10-12 digit 'People ID' numbers to the people of Tamil Nadu, sources said. The government aims to bring the 'People ID' numbers to properly implement government schemes across the state after calculating the state population.

The state family database will be created by taking a census of the population in Tamil Nadu. This will be carried out by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency. The 'People ID' numbers will be issued to the people of Tamil Nadu based on age, gender and social status. The Ministry of Information Technology of the state is involved in this move, sources said.