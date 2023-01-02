Chennai: Beginning the new year with a riddle about his future plans, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, PTR for his admirers and party workers, on Monday created a flutter with a tweet, indicating that he might quit the government.

The intellectual face of the ruling DMK and an articulate as well as argumentative leader, he has set for himself a goal in the upcoming year. It is writing a book about the change he is driving and undergoing. On the release of the book, he said that it would be after 'exiting the government'. And this has created a buzz in the political circle about his leaving the government.

Turning philosophical, he tweeted, "A new year is a time to reflect on the inevitability of CHANGE”. Interestingly, along with photographs of the event, he posted a quote from celebrated Greek philosopher Heraclitus which read “No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it is not the same river, and he is not the same man.”

Earlier, on new year's eve, participating in a programme in Madurai, Dr Thiaga Rajan said he doesn't need any identity other than that of being his father's son. “The late DMK general Secretary K Anbazhagan had been my mentor, guiding me during crisis situations. When invited to take the plunge into politics, he told me that 'son of PTR (also a former minister) will always be my identity.” His grandfather, PT Rajan who was with the Justice Party, too was a Chief Minister of Madras presidency for a brief period.

Also read: Look Back 2022: TN retains investment destination tag with Rs 1 lakh crore investments

Whether it is taking on the Centre over the GST and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on pending dues for the state and financial allocation for states, he has won the admiration from a cross-section. The former investment banker is also seen as one who stands up to the Centre and in voicing the rights of states.

Earlier, he was stripped of being the DMK IT Wing chief on the pretext that he needs to reduce the burden on him so as to focus more on streamlining the state finances, left in a clumsy manner by the previous AIADMK government. PTR has also crossed swords with his senior cabinet colleagues like I Periyasamy, party veteran from Dindigul and AK Murthy of Madurai, his home turf, over the functioning of the ministries. There have been complaints about PTR pulling the purse strings in financial allocation. Now, the tweet has become a talking point in political circles.