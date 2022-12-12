Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu): A farmer filed a petition on Monday in the Dharmapuri district collector's office seeking permission for reaching his house on a helicopter as his neighbours have blocked the way to his house. Farmer Ganesan (57) from Agraharam in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district came to the district collector's office with his two daughters, one holding a toy helicopter and the other holding a picture of a helicopter.

Talking to the media, farmer Ganesan said, "People near my house have blocked the road that I have been using for years to go to my house. Apart from this, they have built a barrier on all four sides. Due to this, I could not go to my own house. We have been sheltered in a relative's house for more than four months with no option to go home."

"Complaints have been lodged with the police department and the revenue department about this matter, but no action has been taken yet. I am not able to go to my own house. So, I see only one option, that is to go via helicopter. The district administration should give permission for it," he said. The farmer has given a different petition to attract attention so that everyone knows about his problem.