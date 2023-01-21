Dindigul (Tamil Nadu): Emotional attachment and strong bond with pets is nothing uncommon. However, it was taken to an extreme level by a youth in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu on Friday as he stabbed his neighbor to death calling his pet dog "a dog" instead of his name.

A 65-year-old man was stabbed to death by the youth. The police have arrested the youth Daniel and his brother Vincent following the incident. The deceased has been identified as Rayappan, police sources said. They further revealed that the accused and the victim were relatives.

According to police sources on Friday, Vincent's dog ran towards Rayappan who called his grandson to get a stick and also screamed "go dog" in Tamil which aggravated Vincent. During a heated argument between Vincent and Rayappan, Daniel repeatedly stabbed the elderly man with his pocket dagger and left him dead on the spot. The police have lodged a case against the two accused and started a probe into the matter.

Also read: Three students stab teacher in Delhi govt school; one held, two absconding

In a separate incident from Karnataka's Hubballi district, a man died after he was stabbed multiple times by his son-in-law over a property dispute on Thursday night. The incident took place at Sulla village in front of a milk centre. It was caught on a CCTV camera. The deceased has been identified as Sivappa, a resident of Sulla village, police said.

The accused has been identified as Gurappa, Sivappa's son-in-law. The accused stabbed his father-in-law more than 20 times in front of the villagers. One of the villagers tried to stop the accused but by that time Sivappa had breathed his last. After the incident, the accused Gurappa fled the spot. A case has been lodged in the Hubballi Rural police station and an investigation has started into the incident.