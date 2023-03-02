Erode: The counting of votes begins today for the Erode East by-election held in Tamil Nadu where nearly 75 percent of the 2.27 lakh voters cast their votes on February 27, deciding between the two major candidates - Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's K S Thennarasu.

Counting begins at 8 am with the postal votes being counted first in the Government Engineering College (IRTT), Chithode, where 16 counting tables were set up in two rooms. Each table has two counting officials and one micro observer and the entire votes polled are to be counted in 15 rounds, according to the Election Officials.

The EVMs from all 238 polling stations were brought here to the Counting Centre and kept in the 'strong room'. A round-the-clock three tier-security involving 150 personnel per shift in three shifts had been put in place. The entire strong room and the corridors leading to the strong room have been kept under CCTV surveillance.

There are 77 candidates in the fray while the contest remained bipolar since the election was announced and remained the same throughout the campaign. Also, this was the first by-election since the DMK romped to power in 2021 and will not alter the House Composition in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, during his campaign, appealed to the electorate to treat this bypoll as a means to evaluate the good performance of the DMK government which delivered on most of its promises and sought their support for the candidate from his ally. He also declared that the poll promise of Rs 1,000 per month to every woman head of the family will certainly be implemented, and the date of implementation will be announced in the budget in March.

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) was building a case of failures on the ruling dispensation reeling out a host of issues. He cited the rise in electricity tariff and the inability to get an exemption for the state from appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), an emotive issue for the state, as examples. He sought the electors to choose his party candidate as a fitting lesson to the ruling government.

The seat was declared vacant following the death of Elangovan's son Thirumahan Everaa earlier in January and the byelection to fill the vacancy was announced by the Election Commission of India on the sidelines of the election to two other State Assembly Constituencies - one in Jharkhand and other in West Bengal.

It will only decide on whether the number of Congress legislators would remain the same as 18 as it was during the 2021 election. A win for AIADMK would increase its tally by one in the House where it already has 66 members including the disgruntled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS). It will be seen as a clear advantage for EPS whose election as interim general secretary was recently approved by the Supreme Court.