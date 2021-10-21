Chennai (Tamil Nadu): As the former AIADMK ministers are under the state government's anti-corruption body's radar, the department in its next move is going to probe their crypto investments.

Ever since DMK came to power in Tamil Nadu, former AIADMK Ministers have been raided by the state Anti-Corruption body. In the last 100 days, five former ministers had been raided by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) department of Tamil Nadu police.

Properties and places related to Former Transport Minister M.R.Vijayabhaskar, former Local Bodies Minister S.P.Velumani, former Registration Department minister K.C. Veeramani, former Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. C.Vijaya Baskar and former Electricity Minister Thangamani had been searched. Cases have been registered but no action has been taken as of now.

Sources in DVAC say that they are investigating the cases from different angles to gather more evidence. They are looking at possible investments of former AIADMK Ministers in Crypto Currencies, to hide law enforcement agencies. Properties and assets registered in the name of benamis are also being pursued.

Reserve Bank of India didn't officially recognize cryptocurrencies as legal tender in the country. However, it is not technically illegal to invest in these. Currently, one Bitcoin is valued at more than 50 Lakhs in Indian currency. Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the crypto link.

