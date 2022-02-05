Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin on Thursday stopped his car to meet with a student holding a placard saying ‘CM Sir Help Me’. The CM was en route to the Tamil Nadu assembly.

The student was identified as Satheesh, a resident of the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Satheesh met the Chief Minister and thanked him for opposing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams. He further appealed for bringing in NEET exemptions across India. "I would like to thank the Chief Minister for opposing the NEET exam and bringing exemption for NEET exams across India," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that legal battles are ongoing over the cancellation of the NEET exam; In this regard, the student also thanked the CM for his efforts adding that he was giving his voice for this at the All India level.