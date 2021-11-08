Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected the rain-affected areas in Chennai and provide relief material to the affected people on Monday. Amid the grim situation, CM Stalin intriguingly spotted a newly married couple on the way. On a lighter note, Stalin got out of the vehicle and greeted the couple.

The couple Gauri Shankar and Mahalakshmi were surprised and delighted to see Stalin and sought his blessings. Stalin spent around 10 minutes with the couple and photos were clicked with them. The couple got married at the Durga Mahal wedding hall at Kaviyarasu Kannadasan Nagar EB junction on Monday.

CM Stalin was on his way to visit the flood-affected areas in Mahakavi Bharathiar Nagar. He inspected flood-affected areas like Port, Royapuram, RK Nagar, Perambur constituencies. After hearing the grievances of the affected people, CM Stalin also inspected the medical camp and distributed food and relief items.

Rains continued to lash Chennai and other regions, including northern districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, while authorities disconnected power supply in vulnerable areas as a precautionary measure. Chennai and other northern districts, including Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Vellore, witnessed mild to moderate and intermittent rains since early Monday.

In the wake of floods, the government declared holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts on November 8 and 9. As per the Meteorological department, a cyclonic circulation lies over north coastal Tamil Nadu, southeast of Bay of Bengal and a low-pressure area is likely to form by November 9. Widespread rainfall for at least the upcoming three days has been estimated. Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains from Saturday morning.

Also read: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin again visits flood affected areas in Chennai