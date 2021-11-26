Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K Stalin on Thursday urged the Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to make a temporary air transport bubble agreement with Singapore and Malaysia to resolve travel difficulties faced by the Tamil diaspora and the other travellers from the state following the pandemic.

In a letter addressed to Scindia, Stalin said that a temporary air transport bubble agreement with Singapore and Malaysia is essential to facilitate the movement of Tamils who have permanent residency and for travellers returning to these countries after their arrival in India.

"Tamils who are having permanent residency of Singapore and Malaysia and other travellers from our state who made their trip to India during the pandemic period are facing hardship for their return journey due to the non-availability of direct flight services," Stalin stated in the letter.

"They have to travel through Dubai, Doha and Colombo which is causing serious inconvenience and financial burden as they have to pay more air charges and travel long-distance due to the detour," he added.

He further said that due to the lack of agreement of temporary 'Air Transport Bubbles' between the countries of Singapore and Malaysia, the travel business is being cornered by other foreign airlines.

"In addition, due to the lack of agreement of temporary 'Air Transport Bubbles' between the countries of Singapore and Malaysia, the travel business is being cornered by other foreign airlines like Qatar Airways, Emirates and Srilankan Airlines and not to our country's airlines," he added.

"Hence, I request you to make a temporary 'Air Transport Bubbles' agreement with Singapore and Malaysia at the earliest, for providing temporary airline services and resolving the difficulties faced by the Tamil diaspora in Singapore and Malaysia," he stated.