Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday launched government welfare schemes worth Rs4.53 crore for 282 people of the Narikuravar and Irula tribe in Chengalpattu district.

CM Stalin handed over Family Card, Voter ID Card, Caste Certificate, Welfare Board Cards, Training Orders, Bank Loan, Artist Urban Development Project Proposal Approval, and Order for Development Project Works to the residents of the Pooncheri area in the district.

CM Stalin also handed over property deed to Ashwini, the Narikuravar woman who was earlier refused the 'Annadhanam' served at a temple in Mamallapuram.

After launching the scheme, CM Stalin inspected the residential areas of the tribal and Narikurvar community and heard their grievances.

The CM also visited Aswini's home and talked to the family. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu HR&CE (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments) Minister Shekar Babu had lunch with Ashwini in the same Perumal temple.