Vellore (Tamil Nadu): Seven final-year students of a medical college in Tamil Nadu's Vellore have been suspended for their alleged involvement in ragging. The ragging incident took place on November 9 at Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore. Police registered a case and started an investigation. A monitoring committee led by professors is being formed and implemented to prevent ragging in the medical college.

Government Kilpauk Medical College principal Shanthimalar said, "First-year classes have started. A committee led by professors has been set up to monitor ragging. As per the guidelines of the National Medical Commission, CCTV cameras have been installed at 25 locations in all Medical College hospitals. A contact number is given to students to contact professors in case they face trouble."

"When someone does ragging, punishments will be given according to their severity. First, they will be investigated by the committee and then they will be suspended. If the complaint goes to National Medical Commission, it will be re-investigated, and disqualification may be there. Senior students should refrain from ragging and teach their experiences to younger students," he added.

Omandurar Medical College principal Jayanthi said, "Students have been briefed about ragging and its punishment. Committees have been formed to prevent ragging. It has been advised that the students should communicate with their parents on a daily basis and if they face any problem, they are advised to immediately inform the professors and principal. Students will be punished as per the severity of the offence."