Tamil Nadu (Chennai): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the cruise ship at the Chennai port on Saturday. The cruise on its way to Puducherry was sailing with 1,800 passengers and 600 crew. Reportedly, the two-night and three-day costs around Rs 40,000 and a five-day trip to Puducherry costs around Rs 90,000 and could go beyond Rs 1.5 lakh. The ship has 11 decks with 796 cabins, several food pavilions, gym, theatre, bar, swimming pool and games centre. Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan and officials were present at the function.

Read: German cruise ship leaves Australia after 3-week stay