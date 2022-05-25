Chennai: A BJP's SC/ST leader in Tamil Nadu's Chennai was hacked to death by three miscreants on Tuesday, May 24. Balachandar (30) was murdered by an unknown gang in Chintadripet.

Balachandar was BJP's SC/ST Central Chennai chief. Since he was receiving death threats, he was provided with a Personal Security Officer (PSO) to ensure security.

Balachandar was in Saminayakan street speaking to a few men and his PSO had gone to have tea. At that exact moment, three men surrounded him and brutally hacked him to death.

Chennai Police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal said, "It's a murder case involving the previous enmity. Eyewitnesses have spoken about the incident. We have formed a special team to arrest the accused. I have come here to see if there was a lapse of any sort".

In this case, there is animosity between him and a gang from the same area. It is said that the intelligence had already alerted the Chennai police in this regard, sources added.