Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the Karnataka government over the Mekedatu project. The resolution, which was passed unanimously with the support of all the parties including the AIADMK and the BJP, condemned the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government for its 'unilateral' decision to proceed with the dam project across the Cauvery river.

Spearheading the resolution was Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, who accused the neighboring state of "disrespecting' the Supreme court verdict by proceeding with the project, calling it reprehensible.

"Where is federalism. Here is a state that is disrespecting the apex court order and has not released the full quantum of water due for Tamil Nadu. If we don't put up a unified struggle, then we may lose our rights and future generations will curse us," he said and appealed to the political parties to support the resolution rising above party differences.

The Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) has clearly stated that the upper riparian state cannot claim sole right over the water of an interstate river. Constructing a dam at Mekedatu is a gross violation of the verdicts of the CWDT as well as the Supreme Court, Duraimurugan said in a statement earlier this month.

The resolution demanded the Centre to not entertain Karnataka's plea for environmental clearance and reject its detailed project report (DPR). It also asked the Centre to advise Karnataka not to take up any projects without the consent of the riparian states.

The Mekedatu multi-purpose project involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district in Karnataka. The estimated Rs 9,000 crore project once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighboring areas and it can also generate 400 MW power.

Despite Karnataka's government's assertions that it will not adversely affect Tamil Nadu, the Stalin-led government has opposed the project, saying that the project will jeopardize the availability of water to Tamil Nadu as well harm the interests of Tamil Nadu’s farming community.

(With agency inputs)