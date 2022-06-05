Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu): In a tragic incident, six girls and a young woman drowned in the Gadilam river at Cuddalore on Sunday. According to police sources, the girls went to bathe and drowned after going into the deeper past of the river. The deceased have been identified as Navneeta (19), Sumutha (16), Priya (17), Monica (15), Sangeeta (17), Priyadarshini (14) and Kavia (12).

Police have registered a case and started a probe into the matter. The incident has triggered a wave of grief in the area.

