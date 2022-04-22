Thanjavur: Police in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur on Friday arrested a 12-year-old boy for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl. The incident came to light after the girl's parents took her to a government hospital on April 17 for treatment, as the girl gave birth to a baby boy the very same day.

Based on a subsequent interrogation, police have stated that the boy, who is also a school dropout and lived next door, raped the girl, causing the pregnancy. It was further revealed that she had kept the fact hidden from everyone. The police have filed a case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

During a hearing, the boy was ordered to undergo a medical examination, following which he was sent to a juvenile correctional center. Cops are further looking into the incident before ruling out the involvement of a third party.