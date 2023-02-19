Chennai: Popular Tamil comedian and actor Mayilsamy passed away on Sunday due to a heart attack. He was 57 years old. Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled his death.

Born in Sathyamangalam, Mayilsamy made his debut in Tamil cinema in 1984 with the movie 'Thavani Kanavugal' directed by Bhagyaraj. He became famous by acting in various films including, 'Dhool', 'Vaseegara', 'Ghilli', 'Giri', 'Uthamaputhiran', 'Veeram', 'Kanchana', and 'Kangalal Kaidhu Sei'. Mayilsamy was an ardent admirer of MGR and who worked with many leading actors of Tamil cinema. This apart, worked as an anchor in small screen shows.

During the 2021 assembly election, Mayilsamy, who contested as an independent from Virugambakkam constituency, helped many supporting actors during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many people who have achieved success in cinema have been directly or indirectly helped by Mayilsamy.

Mayilsamy, who was living in Saligramam in Chennai, went to the Shiva temple yesterday on the eve of Mahashivratri. On his way back he suddenly had a heart attack. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Porur in Chennai. But Mayilswamy died on his way to the hospital.

After the news of his death broke out, a video surfaced on social media where Mayilsamy was seen dubbing for his upcoming film 'Classmates', which he recently completed. A user paid tribute to Mayilsamy by sharing the video, which he captioned, "Rest in peace". Several fellow actors condoled the demise of Mayilsamy.

CM Stalin condoled the demise of the actor saying, "Sad to hear the sad news of the demise of popular comedian Mr. Mayilsamy. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and film industry artists".