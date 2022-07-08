Chennai: After the hospitalization of renowned Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram, doctors on Friday said he did not suffer cardiac arrest and would be discharged soon. This came after the former complained of discomfort earlier in the day, and was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. Speaking to the media, hospital director Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj said, "he was evaluated and treated by our team of specialists. He did not have any cardiac arrest and is now clinically stable. He will be discharged soon".

Meanwhile, Suryanarayanan, the actor's manager, rubbishes heart attack reports making rounds on social media. Taking to Twitter, Suryanarayanan wrote, "Dear fans and wellwishers, Chiyaan Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same.

He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumors to this effect. That being said, we request you to give him and the family the privacy they need at this time. Our dear Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumors will be put to rest". (With agency inputs)