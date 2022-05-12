Chennai: Controversial self-proclaimed saint Swami Nithyananda posted on his Facebook account on Thursday, announcing he was not dead, contrary to rumors spreading in recent days. Currently residing on an island christened 'Kailasa' off the coast of Ecuador, the spiritual guru is wanted in India for several cases. He regularly addresses his disciples through Facebook, which was also the medium chosen by the Godman to explain that he was in fact in 'Samadhi', a subconscious state."

"I am not dead but I am in 'SAMADHI' (dormant stage). Just to avoid haters spreading rumors that I am already dead & putting obituary, I want to tell my disciples, that I am in SAMADHI but not gone or dead. Ability to speak or give SATSANGHA will take time," parts of the post said.

According to information shared from his side, Nithyananda is not able to identify people, names and places. The post further noted that a team of 27 doctors was treating him. Several things about Kailasa remain shrouded in mystery, with another recent speculation going around that the footage displayed on the official website of the island was pre-recorded, with the territory supposedly going through an economic crisis.