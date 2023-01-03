Suspended Gayathri Raghuram quits BJP; cites lack of women safety under Annamalai's leadership
Hyderabad/Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Gayatri Raghuram announced her resignation from the BJP citing lack of safety for women under the present leadership of former IPS officer-turned-politician K Annamalai. She took to twitter and blamed the state unit of the party for ignoring the true footsoldiers of the party.
The actor also squarely blamed Annamalai for all the misadventures of the party while offering to raise a police complaint besides submitting all the related videos and audios indicting Annamalai. She also set in motion her campaign for ousting Annamalai from the party post.
Here is the complete extract from the string of wee hour tweets in which the Bigg Boss fame choreographer announced her decision to quit:
- I have taken the decision with heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights & respect for women. Under Annamalai leadership women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider. (sic)
- No body cares about true karyakartas, the only goal is to chase away true karyakartas by Annamalai. I wish the best for BJP. (sic)
- Modi JI you are special, you are father of Nation, You will always be my vishwaguru & great leader. AmitShah ji you will always remain my chanakya guru. (sic)
- Today I took this hasty decision & credit goes to Annamalai. Further I want to care less about Annamalai. He is Cheap tactic liar and adharmic leader. (sic)
- Thanking all the karyakartas whom I worked with for 8 years whom I shared great love & respect with. It was a great journey.(sic)
- Hurting others is not Hindu dharma. I cannot continue under Annamalai leadership, Cannot expect social justice. Women stay safe don’t trust that someone will save you. No one is going to come. You are on your own. Believe yourself. Never stay where you are not respected.(sic)
- I’m ready to raise a police complaint To surrender all videos and audio’s. And to further investigate Annamalai. Sick person. And on War room which is troubling me.. (sic)
- Last advice to trolls do not use national flag and troll a woman in the name of advice and passing some cheap comment. It is not called Nationalist. You are only still a troll and a joke. (sic)