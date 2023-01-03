Hyderabad/Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Gayatri Raghuram announced her resignation from the BJP citing lack of safety for women under the present leadership of former IPS officer-turned-politician K Annamalai. She took to twitter and blamed the state unit of the party for ignoring the true footsoldiers of the party.

The actor also squarely blamed Annamalai for all the misadventures of the party while offering to raise a police complaint besides submitting all the related videos and audios indicting Annamalai. She also set in motion her campaign for ousting Annamalai from the party post.

Here is the complete extract from the string of wee hour tweets in which the Bigg Boss fame choreographer announced her decision to quit: