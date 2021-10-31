Chennai: South Indian Superstar Rajinikanth has been discharged from Kauvery hospital on Sunday after treatment. On Thursday (October 28), he was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai as he was advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularization.

"The procedure was performed successfully and he has recovered well. He was discharged from the hospital today and fit for regular works", the hospital said.

The actor, who was in New Delhi a few days ago to receive the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to cinema, had gone to the hospital for a routine checkup, where he later had to be admitted.

During his visit to the national capital, Rajinikanth had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

Rajinikanth upcoming film 'Annaatthe' will be hitting the screens on Nov. 4 this Diwali.