Madurai: It was morning 8 am and Manjula (35 ) was busy serving breakfast to the school kids. Being a Tuesday, the menu was Khichdi with green peas and dhal. She is proud to be part of the government's breakfast program for school kids as a volunteer for a few days a month.

A resident of Nelpettai in this temple city, she joined the scheme, launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin last month. A daily wager in a private firm, she is immensely happy to engage herself in this since her child is also a student at a Corporation School.

“This scheme is like a Godsend to us. Me and my husband, who works as a security guard in a firm, were worried about giving nutritious meals every other day to our child before he steps out to school as we both go to work early. No such worries now, since our burden has lessened," she said heaving a sigh of relief.

While others associated with the scheme were taking photographs of the food arriving in a vehicle and uploading it in a mobile App, clearly mentioning the time as well. Volunteers of the state-sponsored 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' (Education at your Doorstep) and the School Management Committee have been tasked with taking care of the scheme in every school.

Krishnakumari, a volunteer of the Illam Thedi Kalvi is seen taking pictures of the food being served and the students finishing off their meals. She also uploads them online through the App. “Even those kids disinterested in having breakfast at home are eagerly eating at school along with friends. Moreover, the menu is not monotonous since there is variety every day,” says Arifa of Nelpettai.

School teachers have surely noticed a positive change. “Kids have stopped coming late to school and are arriving by 7.30 am and participating in the daily assembly without fail,” says Thenmozhi, the headmaster. In Madurai, breakfast is being prepared at common kitchens for all 26 corporation schools. The scheme is being implemented in a similar manner across the state from its own finances.

What do the children, the beneficiaries of the program, say? “My mother does not prepare so many varieties at home,” says Keerthi, a fifth-class student.

In fact, in Tamil Nadu, the government providing free meals at schools is nothing new since it has a history of 100 years, and this scheme is just an extension of the same.

In 1921, the then Justice party government introduced a mid-day meal program in the schools run by the Chennai Corporation. It was stopped a few years later since the British squeezed the funds. However, it was revived post-independence by the late K Kamaraj in 1955. Hence, he is considered a visionary and pioneer of the program.

Successive Chief Ministers have revamped the scheme with nutritional additions. In 1982, the then CM, MGR, rechristened it as the Nutritious Noon-Meal Scheme. For his part, M Karunanidhi added an egg once a fortnight and later, it was expanded to thrice and five times a week.

Then, it was the turn of late Jayalalithaa to include cereals and dhal varieties besides eggs. The mid-day meal program produced a positive impact and was acknowledged by economists and policymakers.

Tamil Nadu had already achieved the target of reaching 50 percent gross enrollment, set in the New Education Policy. UNICEF says protein deficiency is a prime reason for child mortality and in India, 33 lakh kids suffer from malnutrition. With the Breakfast Scheme, the TN government hopes to create a healthy future for school kids by arresting malnutrition-related issues.