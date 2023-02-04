Tamil Nadu: 4 women killed, scores injured in stampede during saree distribution event in Tirupattur
Updated on: 15 minutes ago
Tirupattur (TN): At least four women were killed and 10 others suffered injuries in a stampede at a token distribution event in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district on Saturday. The event was organised by a businessman to provide free vetti-sarees on the occasion of the Thaipusam festival.
As per the initial inputs, hundreds of women had gathered in Vaniyambadi area of Tirupattur district to receive the sarees. As the people thronged to receive the tokens for it, a stampede was triggered in which at least four women were killed. Around a dozen injured were referred to Vaniyambadi Government Hospital for treatment. Police and district administration officials soon rushed to the spot.