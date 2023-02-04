Tirupattur (TN): At least four women were killed and 10 others suffered injuries in a stampede at a token distribution event in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district on Saturday. The event was organised by a businessman to provide free vetti-sarees on the occasion of the Thaipusam festival.

As per the initial inputs, hundreds of women had gathered in Vaniyambadi area of ​​Tirupattur district to receive the sarees. As the people thronged to receive the tokens for it, a stampede was triggered in which at least four women were killed. Around a dozen injured were referred to Vaniyambadi Government Hospital for treatment. Police and district administration officials soon rushed to the spot.