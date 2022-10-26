Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government implemented hikes in spot fines for 46 traffic violations in Chennai from Wednesday. The violations included over-speeding, signal violation, racing, driving without a helmet or safety belt, drunk driving, and rash driving. The TN government had issued green light on October 19 to levy these new spot fines as per the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

Accordingly, various rules have come into force. A penalty charge is levied for a first-time traffic violation and an additional penalty for repeat violations. A fine of Rs 1,000 will be levied for those who drive while talking on their cell phones, and Rs 10,000 for a second offense. A fine of Rs 1,000 will now be charged for those who go without wearing a helmet and a seat belt.

A fine of Rs 500 for the first time and Rs 1,500 for the second time will be charged for those who disobey the signal. Those involved in bike races will be fined Rs 5,000 for the first time and Rs 10,000 for the second time. A fine of Rs 500 for the first time and Rs 1,500 for the second time will be charged for those carrying people in goods vehicles. A fine of Rs 5,000 will be charged if a person below 18 years of age is allowed to drive without a driving license.