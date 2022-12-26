Chennai: Drawing a parallel between the speeches of the country's first Prime Minister, the late Jawaharlal Nehru, and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Tamil Chief Minister, and DMK supremo ML Stalin that the "descendants of Godse will only feel bitter" by the talks by the heirs of Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru.

Speaking at the release of a book on Nehru, Mamanithar Nehru,' written by senior state Congress leader A Gopanna, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also hailed Nehru as a "true democrat, a symbol of parliamentary democracy" adding it was for this reason all democratic forces hail him.

Taking a veiled dig at the BJP, Stalin alleged that the Government at the Centre was not even allowing important issues to be discussed in Parliament adding that, Nehru had encouraged opposing views. "We are reminded of Nehru now, even as public sector undertakings are being closed down."

"Today's political situation shows us the true value of Nehru. Just like Tamil Nadu needs (EVR)Periyar, Anna (CN Annadurai) and Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) after all these years, India needs Gandhi and Nehru to establish federalism, equality, secularism, brotherhood, equality...," said Stalin on Sunday.

"Rahul's speeches are creating tremors in the country. He is not speaking about electoral politics or party politics but politics of ideology. And that is why he is strongly opposed by some persons. His talks sometimes are like Nehru. It will be surprising only if Nehru's heir doesn't talk like that. The descendants of Godse will only feel bitter by the talks by the heirs of Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru," he added.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi as " "dear brother Rahul", he said that he was elated to flag it off from Kanyakumari. Recalling Nehru's contribution to Tamil Nadu, including his assurance on not imposing Hindi, even as he alleged such attempts were on now.

Stalin also said that Nehru made significant contributions to the development of Tamil Nadu including the IIT-Madras and the Integral Coach Factory and the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC). Mahatma Gandhi himself had praised Nehru and said the country was in safe hands under the latter's leadership, Stalin pointed out.

"Nehru echoed not just Congress' voice but that of India. He was a PM for all of India--he was against one language, one faith, one creed, one culture, one law.. he said communalism and nationalism cannot co exist. That is why he is hailed by secular forces," added Stalin.