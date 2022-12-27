Krishnagiri: A woman Special Sub-Inspector was arrested, along with three of her accomplices on Sunday, in connection with the murder of her estranged missing husband in Krishnagiri area of Tamil Nadu. The arrested accused have been identified as Chitra, 38, a Special Sub- Inspector at Singarappettai Police Station, Saroja, Vijaya Kumar and Raja Pandian.

Chitra's husband Senthil Kumar (48), a former police officer from Kallavi near Uthangarai, went missing in September this year. He was embroiled in a dispute with his wife Chitra and was living separately, with his mother Bhakyam in Kallavi area next to Uthangarai. After he went missing, his mother lodged a missing complaint with the Kallavi police and the Collector's office on October 31.

During the investigation by a special team of police formed in this regard, the police zeroed in on the four accused and arrested them. During the interrogation of the accused, it surfaced that Chitra had an extramarital affair with one Kamalraj, her driver due to which her relation with her husband fell apart and Senthil Kumar shifted to his mother's house and started living separately.

Chitra had approached a palmist named Saroja and sought a redress to her family issues. It is said that Saroja suggested Chitra to murder her husband and demanded Rs 10 lakhs from Chitra, who settled for Rs 7 lakhs. Police said that on September 16, Chitra murdered her husband with the help of the rowdies provided by Saroja and dumped the body into a well at Uthangarai. The body has been recovered by the police.

It is said that Chitra had made her son Jagatheesan and paramour Kamalraj to surrender before the local court in the case to deceive the police. The four accused arrested have been sent to Salem Jail while three others are still at large. Senthil Kumar joined police in 1997. In 2009, he was suspended for hijacking SSP's vehicle and rolling it into a pass in the Thoppur forest of Dharmapuri district. He was also accused of pushing an armed police vehicle into Perur Periya lake in Krishnagiri district. He was dismissed from his job in 2012.