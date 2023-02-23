Salem (Tamil Nadu): Five people including a three-month-old infant and two women were killed while seven others sustained injuries when a private omnibus rammed into a tractor in Kaveripattinam on Thursday morning. According to official sources, all the deceased were laborers and residents of Sevalur Village in the Dharmapuri district. The incident took place on Salem- Bengaluru National Highway, they added.

Official sources said that at least 20 people of Dharmapuri district's Sevalur village were traveling on a tractor when a private omnibus rammed into it and the tractor overturned. They further revealed that five people including two women and a three-month-old infant died on the spot while seven others sustained injuries in the accident.

" The injured were rushed to Krishnagiri Government Hospital and Medical College. The police rushed to the spot and are investigating the incident. All 20 people were laborers and were traveling to Andhra Pradesh for Aloe Vera cultivation," sources added.

Earlier in another fatal road accident in Punjab's Sangrur, four people were killed and 21 others were seriously injured after a truck collided with a government bus. The incident took place on the Sangrur-Patiala National Highway. The truck with passengers returning from Patiala rammed into a government bus parked at the bus stand.

Police sources said that the incident took place as the truck driver failed to notice the bus due to poor visibility caused by dense fog. The injured were rushed to the Civil hospital. The doctors there referred four injured to Rajindra hospital but the four died during treatment. They further revealed that all four deceased were residents of the Badhani Kalan village of the Moga district. A doctor at the hospital said that a total of four people including a child and a woman died in the said accident.