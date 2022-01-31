Chennai: Tamil Nadu government has announced that schools and colleges in the State will open to all students from February 1.

In light of the fall in fresh COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu had decided to withdraw the night curfew and complete lockdown on Sundays. Additionally, it was also decided to open all educational institutions. This includes school for all classes and colleges, except the ones acting as COVID care centers, universities and training centers from February 1. However, this exempts playschools and nurseries.

While announcing the relaxations, the government also insisted that people should follow COVID-19 guidelines. Social, cultural and political gatherings, however, will remain restricted.

People have also been instructed to take necessary precautions in light of the local urban body polls.