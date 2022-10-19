Chennai: A day after the Arumughaswamy committee indicted expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala and three others in the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, the former denied the allegations. "I deny all the allegations in the report," Sasikala said while reacting to the report.

Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry constituted to probe the death has called for an investigation against Sasikala, former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, former Health Secretary K Radhakrishnan, and Dr KS Sivakumar (Sasikala's relative and personal doctor of Jayalalithaa). The report was tabled in the State Assembly on Tuesday.

The report wondered why Jayalalithaa was not taken abroad for treatment. "Even though Dr. Richard Beale said he is prepared to take late C.M. abroad for treatment, why it did not materialise. Dr Samin Sharma convinced Jayalalithaa for taking angio and she also agreed for the same, but why it had not taken place," the report said.

The report also indicted Dr YVC Reddy and Dr Babu Abraham who have treated Jayalalithaa for postponing the angiogram "under some pressure," and to probe the same. "Rama Mohana Rao, then Chief Secretary, except that he has not addressed a letter and intimated to the Government regarding his signature in 21 forms on various dates for the procedural aspects, the Commission finds criminality against him; of course, it is a man-made vital lapse and he would reap the consequences, especially because the life of late C.M. was involved. Hence, investigation is to be ordered," the report stated.

As regards to the chairman of Apollo hospital Dr Pratap C Reddy, the Commission held that he was the person bound and authorised to state the facts, with his full knowledge that it was not true, issued a press meet with a false statement that the late CM can be discharged at any time. However, the panel has left the decision of probe to the government while stating that the doctor had issued briefings without disclosing the "real fact" regarding the heart ailments and Jayalalithaa's treatment.

The Commission's Terms of Reference was to inquire into the circumstances and situation leading to Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation on 22 September, 2016 and subsequent treatment provided till she was declared dead on December 5, 2016. As per the report, the report did not find anything abnormal and unnatural in the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation.

The report was submitted to the government on August 27, 2022 and it was placed before the Cabinet during a meeting held two days later. However Sasikala denied the allegations. "I never interfered in the medical treatment of J Jayalalithaa. I am ready to face an inquiry on this," she added.

Notably, Arumughaswamy Commission commenced its investigation in November 2017 with many hearings of close aides of Jayalalithaa and doctors who provided treatment, then Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabhakar, then Health Secretary Radhakrishnan, then Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK senior leader O Pannerselvam.

Meanwhile, a report by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences' panel of doctors has asserted that the treatment provided to late Jayalalithaa was as per "correct medical practice and no errors" have been found in the care provided. This clean chit provided relief for Apollo Hospital where Jayalalithaa was admitted. The panel found all the final diagnosis and timeline of events of Jayalalithaa's health was fully observed and also agreed with Apollo's treatment and diagnosis. (with Agency inputs)