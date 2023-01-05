Tiruvannamalai: A Russian youth has been fined Rs 25,000 after he flew a drone camera over Tiruvannamalai hill without the permission of the Forest Department and the police. The Forest Department has banned the public and devotees from visiting the 2,668 feet high Annamalaiyar hill located behind Annamalaiyar temple in Tiruvannamalai.

Also read: Nigerian arrested in Bengaluru for unruly behaviour

The forest guards, who were patrolling the hill, informed forest officer Srinivasan about the drone based on which the Russian youth George was nabbed and took him to the Tiruvannamalai District Forest Office for questioning. The officials seized the drone and a fine of Rs 25,000 has been imposed. A forest department official said, "Since the arrested person is a foreigner, we inquired about his passport and his stay in Tiruvannamalai. We also asked him how many people went to the hill with him and the places he photographed. A fine of Rs 25,000 has been imposed on him."