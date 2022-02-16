Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A group of robbers on Tuesday broke into the house of a doctor, Sakthivel, in Chennai's Tamil Nadu and robbed the family after holding them hostage in their house.

Sakthivel (52) is a well-known doctor and has been running a hospital on Ottanchatram Dharapuram Road in Dindigul District for the past 25 years. On Tuesday morning, the thugs entered the doctor's residence and intimidated his family. They even tied him up, his wife and his parents.

They stole Rs 25 lakh cash and gold jewellery, an Innova car which parked at the house. Following the incident, Dr Sakthivel filed a complaint with the Ottanchatram police. The police department has formed a special team to investigate the incident.

